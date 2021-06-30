Attention Photographers: Hatteras Museum hosts Juried Photography Exhibit

The scenic beauty of the Outer Banks has inspired many of the photography exhibits displayed over the years at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum.

Now your photo could be among them.

The museum, located at 59200 Museum Drive in Hatteras, is hosting My Outer Banks, a juried photography exhibit. Images taken anywhere within the past five years within the region traditionally referred to as the Outer Banks — Carova, Corolla, Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras, and Ocracoke — are eligible for entry. A jury will select the top images to include in the My Outer Banks photo exhibit, which will be on display in the museum April 1, 2022 – March 25, 2023. During that time, visitors will vote on their favorite; and the photographer whose image is selected as “Best in Show” will receive $100.

Museum Educator Mary Ellen Riddle created the contest to showcase the region and the talent that lives and visits here. It’s also a way for the public to be a part of the museum experience, as an artist or as a member of the final jury.

“I think the exhibit will be particularly memorable for those whose work ends up being selected for display,” Riddle said. “Imagine having your photos in a museum.”

The contest is open to those ages 18 and up who also follow the museum’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GraveyardoftheAtlanticMuseum. There is no fee to enter, and submissions will be accepted through Sept. 15. To enter, submit up to three images along with the accompanying form found online at graveyardoftheatlantic.com/photocontest. The full rules are listed there as well.

About the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras is named in honor of thousands of shipwrecks that sank off North Carolina’s coast. The Museum is dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the state’s coastal culture and maritime history, which includes these shipwrecks, this repository of history. The vessels are the centerpiece of rich relationships to piracy, war, (Revolutionary, Civil and World Wars I and II), lifesaving, commerce and coastal living. The Museum is filled with related artifacts, which include remnants of the earliest known shipwreck found in North Carolina waters, dating to 1650, objects from the USS Monitor, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, and the USS Huron.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Beaufort, and the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries, and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

Submitted by Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, N.C. Maritime Museums