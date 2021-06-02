Art Book Raffle for North Carolina’s oldest Catholic Church

Support the Bicentennial Celebrations and Old Saint Paul Catholic Church

Celebrating the bicentennial of the Catholic Church in NC, three of these art books were made by Dr. John McQuade.

The cover is made using an ancient technique called encaustic art which uses wax to give a soft glow and dimensionality to art. The binding is hand stitched coptic binding. Inside, every page has one of his beautiful photographs highlighting the beauty and spiritual essence of Old Saint Paul Catholic Church, inviting you into a beautiful meditation of North Carolina’s oldest Catholic church.

Proceeds will help with the maintenance and preservation of the oldest Catholic church in NC. Call Cheryl Brooks at 252-671-5457 or Julie Angermeier at 919-725-3545 for tickets and information. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. You have three chances to win. The cost of the tickets will be refunded to the winners! The drawing will be Sunday, June 27th when we unveil our new Saint Paul Bicentennial Bear.

By Julie Angermeier, Old St. Paul Preservation Guild