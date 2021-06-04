AAHCC & NBCT Kick off the Juneteenth Celebration

ONE WEEKEND ONLY! Rated PG-13

New Bern Civic Theatre is proud to join The African American Heritage Culture Center in celebrating Juneteenth! Join us as we present Sankofa, an African American Showcase featuring music, spoken word, dance, and monologues that embody the essence, the beauty, culture, and history of African Americans. Our wonderful cast will be performing works from Maya Angelou, Public Enemy, Sam Cooke, Nina Simone, and more.

The evening will also include dance performances by Jaime Tarece Gibbs (NBCT Choreographer for The Wiz) and Dazzling Dancers!

Also performing:

Alan Neil Hopson Sr. (Miss Evers’ Boys, A Midsummer Night’s Dream)

Chameshia M. Coplon (Miss Evers Boys, Songs for a New World)

Myriah Harkley (Songs for a New World, For Colored Girls)

Krishanda L. Royal-Jones (The Color Purple, Songs for a New World)

Duan Higgins (Miss Evers’ Boys)

DeeDee Whitehead (For Colored Girls)

Aiyana Radcliff (You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Marie Antoinette)

JoQuita Moore Roberson (The Wiz, Mamma Mia!)

Cynthia Evans-Robinson (Honor)

Francine Robinson (Aladdin, Honor)

Deborah Robinson (Honor)

“Return to that which you have forgotten“- Sankofa proverb. Sankofa is a Ghana word that means “to fetch” or “to return”

This NBCT event is more than a celebration. It’s about understanding, learning, embracing, remembering, and most of all, listening. The performances for this event were chosen by the actors themselves to share with you, the community. It is their expression and their voice.

For information on ALL of the events tied to Juneteenth go to Juneteenth of New Bern or visit The African American Heritage & Culture Center ON Facebook.

Show dates: June 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m. and June 13 @ 2 p.m.

TICKETS: (NOT including Sales Tax or Online Service Fee)

Advance: $14, Door: $16, Students & Active Duty Military: $10

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at newberncivictheatre.org. Visit us at facebook.com/newberncivictheatre

Sankofa is supported through a grant from Craven Arts Council / Bank of the Arts

By Angelina Doyle, NBCT Executive Director