Vintage vehicle show in Historic New Bern on May 8

Via First Capital Chapter of the AACA

Iconic automobiles spanning the decades from the early to the late 1900s will be showcased in the Antique Automobile Club of America’s North Carolina Region Spring Meet to be held Saturday, May 8, in historic downtown New Bern, the second oldest municipality in the state and its first capital.

Scores of classic and exotic vehicles from throughout North Carolina have registered for the meet, according to Zach Simons, president of New Bern’s First Capital Chapter of the AACA which is hosting the event.

Entries include a 1924 Model T Tudor that has won more awards than any other vehicle in AACA competition, an AACA award-winning 1964 Corvette coupe powered by a 300 horsepower engine, and a 1947 Lincoln Continental Convertible that was the eighth off the assembly line and one of only 24 still in existence. Classic Ford Thunderbirds, Pontiac GTOs, Dodge Chargers, Studebaker Golden Hawks, MGs and various other American and foreign marques will also be featured.

Car enthusiasts from throughout the state are expected to turn out for the meet, which is free to the public and will be staged on sections of Middle and Pollock streets in the heart of the historic district. The show field is adjacent to the Pepsi Store and within walking distance of such popular attractions as the farmer’s market, Mitchell Hardware, the North Carolina History Center and Tryon Palace, the residence of two royal governors. Show vehicles will begin entering the display area at 8 a.m., judging will commence at noon followed by the presentation of awards at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Middle streets.

This meet, the twenty-ninth spring show to be staged by First Capital, is a celebration of automotive history that not only features cars but also trucks, jeeps, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles that are at least 25-years-old , Simon stated, adding that participation in the meet is restricted to AACA members.

For judging purposes, he explained, most entries will be assigned to one of the many numbered AACA judging classes to better assure that vehicles of similar vintage, style and purpose are properly grouped for competitive assessment by professional judges. Besides the numbered classes there are two other judging categories. Owners of qualifying vehicles have the option of appropriately entering them in either the Historic Preservation of Original Features (HPOF) class or the Driver Participation Class (DPC). HPOF’s must be in original, as manufactured condition while DPC’s reflect minor changes such as a repaint or period-correct aftermarket accessories but still have the appearance of when they came off the assembly line.

While hosted by First Capital, the meet is sponsored by AACA’s North Carolina Region which comprises 14 chapters stretching from High Point to Wilmington and from Morehead to Belews Creek. The region is one of 363 AACA regions and chapters in 41 countries with approximately 60,000 members. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Hershey, Pa., the AACA is the world’s largest automotive historical society dedicated to the preservation, restoration and maintenance of automobiles and automotive history. Ownership of an antique vehicle is not a membership requirement.

New Bern’s First Capital Chapter meets at 7 P.M. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque, 3623 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., New Bern. Visitors are welcome.