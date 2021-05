Veterans Organic Garden seeks Veterans in need of $150 gift cards

The Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden (VEBCOG) is looking for 20 veterans in need of food assistance.

They will be giving away donations at the end of this week.

To apply for $150 gift card, please fill out this application and return to the Veterans Organic Garden located at 1235 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.

For more information, call 252-617-2848 or send an email.

By Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Executive Director

Please help spread the word!