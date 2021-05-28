Palace celebrates The Glorious Fourth for Independence Day on July 3rd

Tryon Palace is thrilled to announce the return of The Glorious Fourth celebration of July Fourth Independence Day! As the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, the event will take place on Saturday, July 3rd, beginning at 9 a.m. on the Palace grounds. The event offers a wonderful family opportunity to experience the excitement of the day when our forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and unified the thirteen colonies.

The following commemorative festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 12 Noon, on July 3rd:

9 a.m. – Presentation of plaque and flag by local Sons of the American Revolution chapter in recognition of the Palace’s honorable tradition of flying the national colors.

10 a.m. – Parade of Fife and Drum Corps and 1st NC Regiment of the Continental Line to the Palace’s South Lawn, followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Palace’s south steps, a Fife and Drum concert and a firing of muskets by the 1st NC Regiment.

11:30 a.m. – The Fife and Drum Corps and 1st NC Regiment will again parade to South Lawn where they will hold a concert followed by a firing demonstration by the 1st NC Regiment.

All Day – Representatives from the 1st NC Regiment will be at the military encampment on the Palace grounds.

The Glorious Fourth commemorative festivities are free to attend with the purchase of any admittance ticket: Day Pass, Galleries Pass, or Gardens Pass. Tickets can be purchased at the Waystation ticket desk (corner of George and Pollock Streets), beginning at 8:30 a.m. Free water and Pepsi products will be available for all attendees, courtesy of Pepsi/Minges Bottling Group. We hope you can join Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center in celebration of this Patriotic event!

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Media Contact