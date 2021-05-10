New Bern Historical Society Offers History Quest: Can you solve a clue? Gather your team

The New Bern Historical Society invites you to test your sleuthing skills in an all-new, family-friendly outdoor history hunt.

On Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m., teams will gather at New Bern Battlefield Park to receive their clues to a series of quests. Hop in your car and follow the clues to find historical places in and around New Bern.

Those who complete all the quests by 4 p.m. will be eligible for both prizes and bragging rights. The search for the clues will take teams throughout the New Bern area.

Gather your teams — they can be family, both adults and children; friends and co-workers; or other teams you may belong to.

Each team may have up to 6 people, adults or children. They’ll travel in one vehicle. Smartphone use is allowed. COVID-19 safety precautions are advised.

Register at www.NewBernHistorical.org/quest or call 252-638-8558 Registration fee is $20 per carload with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle. The event starts and ends at New Bern Battlefield Park.

New Bern Historical Society Historian Claudia Houston invites everyone to join in. “We’ve worked hard to make this a fun and exciting event. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll discover. And look for our mascot, Sherlock T. Bear, who wants in on all the action. We look forward to seeing you there.”