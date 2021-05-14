New Bern Civitan Club hosts rib fundraiser for local charities

Via Maureen Comer, New Bern Civitan Club

Mark your calendars for the New Bern Civitan Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly, 1208 Simmons St.

Pre-orders only. Order deadline is noon on Thursday, May 27.

Full Rack costs $20

Slow cooked – with or without BBQ sauce

Cash or check payable to New Bern Civitan Club

Due to limited supply – pre orders only. Pick up reserved orders via drive through lane in the parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m.

Order by e-mail or call or text Randy at 252-670-9912.

Funds raised will assist local charities. Our Club is dedicated to helping the less fortunate with a primary focus on intellectual and developmental disabilities.