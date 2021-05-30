New Bern Area Business Directory

We’ve been racking our brains, trying to figure out how we can continue to provide local news and information to you without adding a paywall. You should be able to access this information as many times as you want.

After doing this for 12 years, we need to generate funds to be able to cover things happening in New Bern and surrounding areas, especially as places have opened up and more events are added to the calendar. This includes supporting small businesses and nonprofits.

We have a solution and we thought it was fitting to make this special announcement on Creativity Day.

We’re thrilled to bring back New Bern’s Business Directory!

If you’re a small business owner and want to be included in the directory, you have three options:

Free business listing (Name, Street address or P.O. Box, City, Phone number) through December 31, 2021. Listing with a link to your website (or social media site) for $9 per month payable in full for 6 months for $54. Offer expires at midnight on June 21, 2021. Directory listing with a link (for 6 months) and a listing in New Bern Now’s Magazine (July – September edition) for $100. Offer expires at midnight on June 15, 2021.

On this special day, we’d like to give a shoutout to Kimberly and Jamie Noe, the owners of Sign Gypsies “New Bern”.

We asked them what they wanted people to know about them and they responded:

Sign Gypsies “New Bern” launched in April 2021, as a way for us to help people celebrate special occasions in their lives. We have always lived our lives helping others, whether it be our family’s service in the military, a career in Law Enforcement or making specialty cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations etc.

We were travelling and saw some signs set up at a house and thought it was such a fun way to celebrate and announce special occasions. After doing a little research, we found that there was nothing similar offered in the New Bern area and we fell in love with the products offered by Sign Gypsies. When you drive by and see these signs, it just brings a smile to your face.

After lots of prayer, research and talking with fellow Gypsies, we decided to dive in. We believe life should be celebrated and we are here to help you do it in BIG ways! We want and hope to share joy with as many families as possible. Seeing the surprised reaction of greeting recipients when they first see them for the first time is proof that we are doing what we should be and we are exactly where we need to be.

So, whatever you are ready to say, do it the Sign Gypsies way! Ready. Set. Celebrate!

If you’ve subscribed and supported New Bern Now, we can’t thank you enough for believing in our efforts.

Email your business details to us and you’ll be listed on our New Bern’s Business Directory. Please let us know if you have any comments, questions or suggestions.

By Wendy Card