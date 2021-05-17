MERCI Clinic seeks Volunteer for Vaccination Program

By Pharmacist Sue Hall

The MERCI Clinic in New Bern is looking for a volunteer to help with our vaccination program.

The Clinic provides free medical and pharmacy services to uninsured residents in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties who earn less than 250% of federal poverty limits.

In preparation for the fall respiratory season, we need some help to provide COVID, pneumococcal, and influenza vaccinations for our patients. The position would require about 3 – 4 hours every other week. A licensed nurse, pharmacist, or alternative healthcare worker would be fantastic!

If you are interested, please fill out the volunteer form at merciclinic.org or call Sue Hall at 252-633-1599.