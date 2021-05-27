Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

On Monday, May 31st the Craven County Veterans’ Council in coordination with the Craven County Commissioners will conduct a Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony at the front of the Craven County Courthouse at 12 p.m.

The ceremony will consist of the presentation National Colors, laying of a ceremonial wreath, Memorial Day address by Susan Moffat -Thomas, singing of the National, Anthem. Taps and Benediction. Although this is a public event attendance space is limited to the county campus and adjacent sidewalks.

We are conducting the ceremony at the County Courthouse due to the directive from the National Cemetery Administration to not allow public ceremonies at National cemeteries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to use the courthouse campus was made because it is home to monuments that pay tribute to veterans of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and all veterans called upon to serve our Nation. Additionally, our wounded and those killed in action are honored by a monument dedicated to recipients of the Purple Heart. Prior to the ceremony the monuments will be decorated with wreaths from our community veteran organizations. The Craven County wreath will be the ceremonial wreath. Small American flags will be placed along the walkways in recognition of Remembrance Day which, as part of the veteran’s weekend events, is conducted annually by community Boy and Girl Scout organization and the Young Marines. The ceremonial wreath laying contingent will consist of the Craven County Veterans’ Council Chairman and County Commissioners.

For information regarding Memorial Day activities email Gary Gillette.

By Dobert Owsley, Media Coordinator, Craven County Veterans’ Council