Memorial Day Presentation with Walk in the Croatan and Litter Pickup

What in the World is this? Why, it is Venus Flytrap, one of the only meat-eating plants in the world. And the Croatan Forest is one of only a few places in the world you will find these unique plants.

Parents, bring your kids, aged 6 – 18 to Merchants Grocery on Saturday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. We will have a Croatan Forest biologist teaching us about the many unique plants and animals that live in the Croatan Forest. We will have coffee and biscuits, and, Major General, retired, Tom Braaten will give us a short presentation on the history of Memorial Day.

The cost = you have to give us 2 hours of picking up litter in the Forest. We have a Marine General and 2 retired Green Berets that will be giving assignment/directions, and supplies to anyone that wants to participate. Boy Scout Troop 112 is assigned to a 5 mile stretch of County Line Road.

Great educational experience for your kids.

Contact Steve Tyson if you can make it.

Submitted by Susan Braaten on behalf of Representative Tyson