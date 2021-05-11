Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 183

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Aimee Schulze, Kippy Hammond, and Laura Berry.

Watch:



Listen:



Show notes:

00:57 – Trivia Contest Question

2:38 – Dealing with Critters living in the walls

5:59 – New Bern Lost a Legend, Levonia “Pat Porter” Frazier, First Black Pepsi Model

8:11 – Walk-In Bathtub Shows

8:50 – Greater Tuna Show

9:15 – The Bonafides in Concert

11:00 – Plastic masks

11:42 – Small Town News Podcast

12:00 – Twin Rivers YMCA – Outdoor Pool Bubble is down

12:58 – Dare Oliver, Coordinator of Fine Arts at Epiphany School of Global Studies

14:00 – Asheville is the New Bern of the West

14:20 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW for Stillwaters Counseling in Bayboro

14:54 – Community Resource Fair at Pamlico Community College

16:30 – Talk Therapy

17:00 – Eating disorder trends

18:20 – Mental Health coping skills

18:42 – Seeing kids in school and through telehealth

19:47 – Truancy issues

20:10 – Summer School

20:45 – Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC)

21:00 – Some of the Volt Center programs are funded by JCPC

21:30 – Low or no cost Mental Health Counseling

24:00 – Social Media Minute

24:30 – Brewery 99 and Tap That

25:15 – Brutopia and Food Trucks

25:35 – Grief and Loss from pandemic

26:25 – Consider adopting a pet

26:45 – Hospice and bereavement groups

27:35 – GriefShare program

28:57 – Interview with Kippy Hammond, Plein Air New Bern – Open Air Event 2021

30:30 – Tradition of Plein Air Painting

32:13 – Watch Guest and Juried Artists create in New Bern

33:40 – Painting the Big Boys in Oriental

34:35 – Paintings displayed around New Bern Farmers Market

40:30 – Interview with Laura Berry, New Bern Women’s Rugby Club

42:00 – Rugby: A Hooligans Game played by Gentle Folk

43:00 – Give back to those in need and local businesses

45:00 – Fundamentals of Rugby

45:45 – Recruitment Call for New Bern Women’s Rugby Club

47:41 – Youth Rugby program

51:07 – Men’s New Bern Rugby Club

56:00 – Trivia Answer

56:40 – Team NC Wildlife Control and Carolina Wildlife Solutions

57:02 – NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Wendy Card