Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 183

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Aimee Schulze, Kippy Hammond, and Laura Berry.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:57 – Trivia Contest Question
2:38 – Dealing with Critters living in the walls
5:59 – New Bern Lost a Legend, Levonia “Pat Porter” Frazier, First Black Pepsi Model
8:11 – Walk-In Bathtub Shows
8:50 – Greater Tuna Show
9:15 – The Bonafides in Concert
11:00 – Plastic masks
11:42 – Small Town News Podcast
12:00 – Twin Rivers YMCA – Outdoor Pool Bubble is down
12:58 – Dare Oliver, Coordinator of Fine Arts at Epiphany School of Global Studies
14:00 – Asheville is the New Bern of the West
14:20 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW for Stillwaters Counseling in Bayboro
14:54 – Community Resource Fair at Pamlico Community College
16:30 – Talk Therapy
17:00 – Eating disorder trends
18:20 – Mental Health coping skills
18:42 – Seeing kids in school and through telehealth
19:47 – Truancy issues
20:10 – Summer School
20:45 – Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC)
21:00 – Some of the Volt Center programs are funded by JCPC
21:30 – Low or no cost Mental Health Counseling
24:00 – Social Media Minute
24:30 – Brewery 99 and Tap That
25:15 – Brutopia and Food Trucks
25:35 – Grief and Loss from pandemic
26:25 – Consider adopting a pet
26:45 – Hospice and bereavement groups
27:35 – GriefShare program
28:57 – Interview with Kippy Hammond, Plein Air New Bern – Open Air Event 2021
30:30 – Tradition of Plein Air Painting
32:13 – Watch Guest and Juried Artists create in New Bern
33:40 – Painting the Big Boys in Oriental
34:35 – Paintings displayed around New Bern Farmers Market
40:30 – Interview with Laura Berry, New Bern Women’s Rugby Club
42:00 – Rugby: A Hooligans Game played by Gentle Folk
43:00 – Give back to those in need and local businesses
45:00 – Fundamentals of Rugby
45:45 – Recruitment Call for New Bern Women’s Rugby Club
47:41 – Youth Rugby program
51:07 – Men’s New Bern Rugby Club
56:00 – Trivia Answer
56:40 – Team NC Wildlife Control and Carolina Wildlife Solutions
57:02 – NC Wildlife Resources Commission
Join us on May 13 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card