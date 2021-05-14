Little Talks: Lecture series at the Bank of the Arts in New Bern

Craven Arts Council & Gallery presents Little Talks, a new lecture series at the Bank of the Arts.

This lecture series will be a quarterly event hosting a guest lecturer who is an expert on a specific subject matter. Each lecture will be followed by an open discussion between guests and the lecturer.

Little Talk, sponsored by Nautilus Wealth Management, will be at the Bank of the Arts on Thursday, June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. Lee Hood will be the guest lecturer.

Hood is a local artist known around town for both his work and the process with which he creates his work, painting outside. Hood’s work has been featured in many local exhibitions, including exhibitions at the Bank of the Arts. He is an avid painter who often creates prints of his work.

He will be discussing the process of reproducing work and creating prints of paintings at the Little Talks lecture. Visit Bank of the Arts or cravenarts.org to purchase your tickets.

Tickets are $10 for members and students, $15 for nonmembers, and free for children under the age of 18. Tickets can be purchased at cravenarts.org via the online gallery, over the phone, and in person at the Bank of the Arts.