Join the Longleaf Film Festival 2021—virtually

Watch dozens of independent films, engage with filmmakers, and more

Join Longleaf Film Festival’s community of filmmakers and film fans with this weekend of screenings and programming.

Start with the One Last (Virtual) Viewing Event, which begins Friday, May 14, at 4 p.m. and continues through Saturday, May 15, at 11 p.m. Watch narrative and documentary shorts and features, plus animated films, music videos, spoken word productions, and films from high school students. And be sure to thank filmmakers by joining the Facebook Event! Free screenings are provided courtesy of the Official Selection filmmakers.

Then, between films on Saturday, May 15, Longleaf is providing several informational opportunities for engagement:

A morning panel, Black Lives in the Carolinas, 1938–1978 , which starts at 11 a.m. This virtual program will explore a curated selection of noncommercial film excerpts that helped shape the way people saw Black lives in our past.

11 a.m. This virtual program will explore a curated selection of noncommercial film excerpts that helped shape the way people saw Black lives in our past. An afternoon workshop, Legal Basics for Indie Filmmakers , which runs from 3 to 4 p.m. This virtual program will provide an overview of the legal basics that indie filmmakers need to consider, including copyright, insurance, distribution, and more! Have your questions ready!

, which runs from 3 to 4 p.m. This virtual program will provide an overview of the legal basics that indie filmmakers need to consider, including copyright, insurance, distribution, and more! Have your questions ready! A special evening program, Conversations with Filmmakers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., will connect viewers in a live conversation with 2021 Official Selection filmmakers.

All events are virtual and free to attend; advance registration is required for most programs.

WHAT: A weekend filled with virtual screenings and live-streamed programming for Longleaf Film Festival 2021

WHEN: Friday, May 14, 4 p.m., through Saturday, May 15, 11 p.m.

WHERE: Online at LongleafFilmFestival.com

Sponsors for Longleaf Film Festival 2021 include media sponsor CBS17 News, and WUNC North Carolina Public Radio.

Longleaf Film Festival is an annual free-to-attend juried festival that features stories that connect us all—documentary and narrative shorts and features, music videos, animated films, spoken word productions, and middle and high school films—and demonstrate a Tar Heel State connection, through the people involved in making them or through their subject. We believe that making films is making history. Sponsored and administered by the North Carolina Museum of History, this year’s virtual festival will take place on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, 2021, with our live-streamed Awards Program on Friday, April 30. For information about Longleaf 2021, call 919-814-7028, access LongleafFilmFestival.com, or follow Longleaf on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. Pre-COVID 2019, more than 465,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums, cultural, educational, and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums, educational, and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries, and natural assets in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums, and Jennette’s Pier, as well as 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported symphonic orchestra, the State Library of North Carolina, the State Archives of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, and the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, along with the state Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, call 919-814-6800 or visit DNCR.nc.gov.