In the Now Weekend Edition — May 14 – 16, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your In the Now for May 14 – 16, 2021.

Pic of the Weekend: Mother and Son Fishing at Glenburnie Park, Dog walking at Island Creek Trail, and the Grumman F-11 Fighter Jet at Lawson Creek Park

The Weather

Via a variety of reliable sources

Today, Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight, Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday, Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night, Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday, Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

The Sun will rise today at 6:04 a.m. and set at 8:04 p.m.

It will rise at 6:03 a.m. and set at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday

It will rise at 6:02 a.m. and set at 8:06 p.m. on Sunday

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

14th: Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 102 Washington Post Rd. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Presented by Without Limits Christian Center.

14th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating galleries and businesses in and around New Bern. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Dayton Vesper in Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

14th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Tryon Palace’s Museum Store, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3532.

14th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: 1-42 Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

15th: Rockin’ & “Wrappin” on the river with Joe Baes Project and guest bands, 3:00 p.m. at 405 Harbor Dr. Presented by the Bike Box Project Pedaling for Parkinson’s. Call 252-638-2577.

14th – 16th: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

***

The News

Via New Bern Now and New Bern Post

Meet the New Bern Noon Rotary Club for a fun networking event every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Cypress Hall Restaurant on Middle St.

***

New Bern History

Via New Bern Historical Society

What is the name of the ferry across the Neuse River upstream from New Bern? It was established prior to 1730, and its name sounds like you are on solid ground?

Its Street’s Ferry, eight miles upstream from New Bern, was established prior to 1730 by Richard Graves. A later owner, Samuel Street, operated the crossing point in the early 1800s and gave his name to the ferry. George Washington crossed the ferry on his Southern Tour in the 1790s.

A skirmish took place there during the Civil War.

The ferry remained in operation after the war and continued in use as a rope or cable-pulled operation until replaced by a flatboat with outboard motor in the 1940s. The entire ferrying operation was replaced by a bridge in 1961. (North Carolina Markers Program)

***

Final Note

New Bern Now and its sisters, New Bern Post, North Carolina Travels, the Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.