‘In the Now’ Weekend Edition: Friday, May 21 – Sunday, May 23, 2021

“When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” – John Lennon.

Good morning, everyone. Happy NASCAR Day, National Bike to Work Day, and other observances to include National Waitstaff Day…this one is really important because the service industry workers are having a rough go. Not that the other days shouldn’t be recognized, if you can spare a little more for your server, you’ll make their day a little brighter!

Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in New Bern…more to come this afternoon, so check back on this story!

***

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

The Sun will rise on Friday at 5:59 a.m. and set at 8:10 p.m., Saturday at 5:57 a.m. and set at 8:11 p.m., and Sunday at 5:58 a.m. and set at 8:11 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Around Town

***

The Calendar

19th – 23rd: Spring Fair at the Craven County Fairgrounds. Presented by the Craven County Jaycees. Call 252-636-0303.

21st: Grand Opening of Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden, opens at 11:00 a.m., Ribbon cutting at 12:00 p.m., Garden open 2:00 p.m. at 1235 Pollock St.

21st – 23rd: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

22nd: Craven County Extension Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center located at 300 Industrial Drive. Call 252-633-1477.

22nd: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Craeberne Forest – behind 101 Craftsman Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

22nd: Pollock Street Block Party Chalk Art, 900 Block of Pollock. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

22nd: Shredding Day, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Fairfield Harbor. Presented by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. Call 252-670-1907.

22nd: Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar Anniversary Block Party, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Pollock St. Call 252-258-5853.

22nd – 23rd: ENC Home & Outdoor Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Presented by NC Expos.

***

