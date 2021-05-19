In the Now – Wednesday, May 19, 2021

“Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” – Dalai Lama

Good morning, everyone! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in New Bern.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon; Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening: and Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. – National Weather Service

The Sun will rise at 6:00 a.m. and set at 8:08 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: You never know what you’ll see at one of many local parks. We met some friends at Lawson Creek Park on Saturday. There was a semi-pro football game between New Bern and Fayetteville, Two fishing tournaments, graduation parties, and a bunch of people having a great time!

The Craven County Jaycees have been working hard on the 2021 Spring Fair and they’re excited to announce the Craven County Fairgrounds open today at 5:00 p.m. Have you always wanted to take a helicopter ride? Now is your chance with Carolina Helicopter Tours. Check out the Garden of Eaten, fair food, amusement rides, live entertainment, vendors, and all the things that come with a fair! “Five days of fun, food, and music” open today thru May 23. Questions, call 252-636-0303.

Are you stressed and need to talk? Trillium Hope for NC reminds us, “Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) is here to connect North Carolinians with emotional support and mental health resources during times of crisis like COVID19 and other disasters. The helpline is available free of charge to everyone in North Carolina’s 100 counties.”

Everyone 12 years and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out details here.

***

The Calendar

21st – 23rd: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

22nd: Craven County Extension Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center located at 300 Industrial Drive. Call 252-633-1477.

22nd: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Craeberne Forest – behind 101 Craftsman Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

22nd: Pollock Street Block Party Chalk Art, 900 Block of Pollock. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

22nd: Shredding Day, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Fairfield Harbor. Presented by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. Call 252-670-1907.

22nd: Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar Anniversary Block Party, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Pollock St. Call 252-258-5853.

22nd – 23rd: ENC Home & Outdoor Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Presented by NC Expos.

***

Final note

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.