In the Now — Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Pic of the Day: Ray Munoc at New Bern Mexican Bakery – MUST visit in our book!

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your In the Now for May 12, 2021.

The Weather

Via National Weather Service

Today, rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight, a chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday night, a chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

The Sun will rise at 6:05 a.m. and set at 8:03 p.m.

***

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

14th: Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 102 Washington Post Rd. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Presented by Without Limits Christian Center.

14th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating galleries and businesses in and around New Bern. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Dayton Vesper in Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: 1-42 Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

15th: Rockin’ & “Wrappin” on the river with Joe Baes Project and guest bands, 3:00 p.m. at 405 Harbor Dr. Presented by the Bike Box Project Pedaling for Parkinson’s. Call 252-638-2577.

14th – 16th: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

***

The News

Via New Bern Now and New Bern Post

New Bern Civitan Club Rib Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, May 29

The deadline to order is Thursday, May 27. Customers should pick up between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, in the parking lot of the Simmons Street Piggly Wiggly. There will be a “drive-through” like that used last September.

Cost is $20 for a full rack, payable in cash or check payable to New Bern Civitan Club.

Order via email to CivitanRibs@gmail.com or call 252-670-9912.

Plant Sale on May 22

The Craven County Extension Master Gardeners are having a plant sale open to the public on May 22, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22. The sale is at N.C. Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center, 300 Industrial Drive.

***

Today in History

Via North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On May 12, 1876, North Carolina’s first Jewish synagogue, the Temple of Israel, was dedicated in Wilmington.

The Jews of Wilmington were part of the second wave of immigrants who arrived in the United States from Germany, and they worked primarily as artisans, merchants and storekeepers. In 1855, Jews set aside a Hebrew section of Oakdale Cemetery in the city. As the community grew in the mid-1800s, the Jews in the area began to need a house of worship.

The initial plans for a synagogue were interrupted by the Civil War. About 40 families came together in 1872 to set plans for the church. Soon after they affiliated with the Union of American Hebrew Congregations.

A local chapter of B’nai B’rith, a Jewish service organization, was founded in 1874. Samuel Sloan of Philadelphia was retained as the architect and plans were developed for a distinctive building in the Moorish Revival style.

Construction began in 1875 and was completed the next year.

Rabbi Samuel Mendelsohn presided over the dedication in 1876. He would lead the Temple of Israel congregation until 1922. Eric Meyers, director of Duke University’s Center for Judaic Studies, said of the synagogue:

It represents one of the high points of Southern Jewish culture.

On May 12, 1954, Clyde Hoey died in his office in the U.S. Capitol.

A native of Shelby, Hoey married Bess Gardner, sister of Governor O. Max Gardner, and is counted as part of the “Shelby Dynasty,” that dominated state government for two decades. Hoey served as governor from 1937 until 1941. Until his bid for governor, he concentrated on his law practice and worked as a lobbyist.

Like his predecessors, the conservative Hoey gave priority to a balanced state budget and exhibited little enthusiasm for the New Deal, which by the late 1930s was no longer a major political force in North Carolina.

In 1944, Hoey defeated former Gov. Cameron Morrison in a race for the U.S. Senate. His election secured his place in history as only the second North Carolinian to serve as governor, in both houses of the state legislature and in both houses of Congress.

Today, Hoey is remembered for his oratory, courtly manner, long white hair and distinctive style of dress, which included swallow-tail coat, striped pants, wing collar, high-topped shoes and flower in his lapel.