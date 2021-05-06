In the Now — Thursday, May 6, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. It is National Nurses Day. Here is your In the Now for Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather

Mostly sunny today, with a high near 72. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 47. Sun: Rise at 6:10 a.m. and set at 7:58 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 10:58 a.m. (0.16’) and 11:21 p.m. (0.31’); High Tide 5:12 p.m. (1.82’) (NOAA Tides Predictions)

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC marine winds, knots, water temperatures, etc.

The Calendar

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: AACA First Capital Chapter NC Region Show, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown New Bern.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

9th: Fairway Disc Golf presents the PDGA Sanctioned League at Glenburnie Park, sign up at 9:15 a.m., Tee off at 10:00 a.m.

14th: Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 102 Washington Post Rd. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Presented by Without Limits Christian Center.

14th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating galleries and businesses in and around New Bern. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Dayton Vesper in Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: 1-42 Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

15th: Rockin’ & “Wrappin” on the river with Joe Baes Project and guest bands, 3:00 p.m. at 405 Harbor Dr. Presented by the Bike Box Project Pedaling for Parkinson’s. Call 252-638-2577.

14th – 16th: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

The News

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will hold its 54th annual commencement ceremony as a drive-in event Saturday, May 15 at 8 a.m. It will be held on the New Bern campus.

Like last year’s event, several alterations have been made to make sure Craven CC graduates are properly honored for their hard work while also making every effort to promote a safe and healthy environment for everyone in attendance.

The graduating class of 2021 consists of 541 students who earned a total of 999 certificates, diplomas and degrees. About 180 students and their families are expected to be in attendance.

Students are encouraged to continue following Craven CC on social media and to check student email for updates. Details and any updates will also be made available at https://cravencc.edu/about/commencement-information-for-students/.

Today in History

On May 6, 1818, 11 years after Robert Fulton’s invention of the steamship, Otway Burns launched a similar vessel in North Carolina.

Burns, known for his privateering during the War of 1812, built the Prometheus at his waterfront lot, number six, at the mouth of the White Oak River in Swansboro. He attracted the attention of North Carolina newspapers as he strove to launch the Prometheus before the Henrietta, built that year in Fayetteville.

The steamship Prometheus entered service on the Cape Fear River by the summer of 1818, shortly before the Henrietta. The vessel operated a route between what’s now Southport and Wilmington, which took about four hours and cost passengers $1 each way.

Perhaps two of the most famous of the passengers on the Prometheus were President James Monroe and Secretary of War John C. Calhoun, who rode the steamship to inspect Fort Johnston in April 1819.