Housing Authority appoints Tiffany Askew as new Executive Director

The New Bern Housing Authority announced that Tiffany Askew will be the Executive Director effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Askew has worked in public housing for over twenty years and most recently served as the Director of Leased Housing at Spartanburg Housing in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She began her career at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority in Rome, Georgia and the Fulton County Housing Authority in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ms. Askew is passionate about providing livable, safe, and affordable housing options in the New Bern. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Fort Valley State University, a Master of Leadership from Shorter University, and numerous certifications regarding affordable housing and property management certifications.

She sees her role as a caretaker for both the buildings and people who live there. “My goal is to make a connection with the residents and the families to ensure they have the housing and the resources they need to be productive in the community,” says Askew.

Her mission in New Bern includes resolving damage caused by the Hurricane Florence flood waters which will include demolishing units and relocating families. Previously, she led a relocation team to support the safe move of over 300 families in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It was their first RAD (Rental Assistance Demonstration).

The New Bern Housing Authority (NBHA) manages affordable apartments in the New Bern area for families and seniors. NBHA partner with area agencies and organizations offering community empowerment and enrichment programs to provide steppingstones to guide residents towards homeownership. To learn more, visit NewBernHA.com.

Submitted by: Tharesa C. Lee