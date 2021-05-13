Hope For The Warriors to present free online Employment Readiness Workshop on June 9

Via Hope For The Warriors

Hope For The Warriors will be presenting a free virtual employee readiness workshop Wednesday, June 9 from 1-2 p.m., to help active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses in their search for employment.

As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s virtual civilian climate. The presenters will cover topics such as learning the best practices about applying for the job you want, building your personal brand, and putting your “best face forward” in a virtual world.

A similar workshop will be held Oct. 20, with one already taken place in March.

Presenters for the June workshop include Katie Spinazzola with the Department of Veteran Services and Jack Fanous from JobPath who will give a walkthrough demo of Warrior’s Compass, Hope For The Warriors online job search platform.

Pre-registration is required by June 8.

To register for the free workshop, visit here.

