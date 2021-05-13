Historical Society presents Marks Scholarship to New Bern High School Senior Sarahann Bu

Via the New Bern Historical Society

The New Bern Historical Society selected a recipient for its Harriett Marks Scholarship for 2021, a 4-year scholarship awarded to New Bern High School senior Sarahann Bu.

Bu was selected from among a large group of talented and deserving applicants. She is the daughter of Tha sui Chin and Laichin bu Puidi.

Bu has demonstrated academic excellence by her rank in class and by taking honors, Advanced Placement, and college courses. She has been involved in a number of school and community activities such as Project Unify, National Honor Society, HOSA (Future Health Professionals) and CAPAY (Coalition for Asian Pacific & American Youth). She was club president in both 11th and 12th grades. Sarahann will attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall and continue her studies in the medical field.

The Marks Scholarship was established by a trust estate created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Harriett Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family (for which the downtown building is named). The scholarship goes to a senior graduating from New Bern High School for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or institution of higher learning. It can be used for tuition, board or lodging. Renewable for three succeeding years as long as academic standards are maintained, the scholarship provides financial assistance to a deserving senior based on a combination of financial need, scholarship and service to community and school.

The Marks Scholarship furthers the Historical Society’s mission “to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.” Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.