Denise Kinney Now President of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Formerly the Senior Vice President and General Manager, Denise Kinney has been promoted to President of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “The level of enthusiasm and energy that Denise brings to our business every day is simply unsurpassed,” said Tim Milam, who is transitioning to the role of CEO. “She is well-liked and highly respected throughout the real estate community. With her extensive knowledge of real estate and our operations, I am confident that our business will continue to grow and reach even greater heights under her leadership.”

Kinney has a long and impressive track record in real estate and management. A successful agent for 20 years, she served as broker in charge for two other companies before joining Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in 2008. Kinney’s rise through the ranks began with serving in several management positions until her last position as Senior Vice President and General Manager.

“Promoting from within ensures that our management has a thorough understanding not only of the industry in general but also all of our company policies and culture. And of course the many advantages we have in being associated with the power and network of the Coldwell Banker brand,” added Milam. “I am so excited for Denise, but I’m also personally excited for the opportunity that this will give me to focus on the more big-picture items that will drive our company forward.”

Kinney earned the Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager designation and is also a graduate of the Ascend Executive Leadership program, an intensive, 46-week educational curriculum that equips leaders who are committed to their own personal and professional development and to using their skills to develop others to make a positive impact on their organization. “This was a formative experience for me,” said Kinney. “The program is focused on helping current and future leaders elevate their capacity for leadership and professional skills. It reinforces the concept that true success results from the people that I get to lead and encourage in my day-to-day interactions. ”

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to continue supporting our agents in their efforts to serve their clients, and our community,” said Kinney. “The company has already built a comprehensive framework of agent support systems, all designed with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service to our clients. I love being directly involved with our agents, solving problems and helping them succeed.”

By Kathy Alexander, Marketing Director