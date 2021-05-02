Crossword: Explore the Outdoors in New Bern

May 2, 2021

New Bern Outdoors Crossword

Click here to do the puzzle online or open the image in a new window for a larger view

Across

  1. Start paddling
  2. Sleek road machines
  3. Dive gear and certification
  4. Everything but the kitchen sink…with a smile
  5. Outdoor outfitter with fishing and hunting licenses
  6. Surf inspired outdoor lifestyle outfitter

Down

  1. Burgers and biscuits to bait and tackle
  2. Sportswear, gear and team apparel
  3. Creating fun in New Bern Outdoors
  4. Outfitting, educating and inspiring boaters

Click here for answers

By Wendy Card