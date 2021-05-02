Crossword: Explore the Outdoors in New Bern

Click here to do the puzzle online or open the image in a new window for a larger view
Across
- Start paddling
- Sleek road machines
- Dive gear and certification
- Everything but the kitchen sink…with a smile
- Outdoor outfitter with fishing and hunting licenses
- Surf inspired outdoor lifestyle outfitter
Down
- Burgers and biscuits to bait and tackle
- Sportswear, gear and team apparel
- Creating fun in New Bern Outdoors
- Outfitting, educating and inspiring boaters
Click here for answers
By Wendy Card