Craven CC offering new Solar Photovoltaic Technology Training Program

Craven Community College (Craven CC) is now offering a new Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Technology training program. This is a hybrid program with both seated and online instruction beginning June 2 at the Volt Center.

Solar PV technology is an increasingly growing industry that converts sunlight into electricity, which is commercially utilized for electricity generation. Students in this program will learn about design and installation of PV systems, as well as other clean and renewable energy production systems and energy modeling software. Other topics include:

– Photovoltaic Systems and Solar Radiation

– Site Surveys, Permitting and Inspection

– System Components and Configurations

– Batteries, Charge Controllers and Utility Interconnection

– Inverters, System Sizing, Mechanical and Electrical Integration

– Maintenance, Troubleshooting and Economic Analysis

The job outlook for the Solar PV field is much higher than average. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for Solar PV Installers is slated to increase 51% through 2029, with a median pay of $46,470 per year.

“We are so excited to offer this practical training for such a high-demand field,” said Jeff Schulze, director of Trade Programs. “An increasing number of companies are using solar PV technology, and it’s already utilized by huge corporations like Amazon and Apple, so it’s especially important to offer this training to our population.”

The Solar PV Technology training program will be held June 2 through July 10, with another program scheduled for Aug. 18 through Sept. 25. For more information, contact Schulze at 252-638-5467 or visit cravencc.edu/workforcedevelopment/construction-trades/#solar.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications