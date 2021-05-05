Craven CC announces summer 2021 workforce development classes

Craven Community College (Craven CC) is meeting the increasing demand for workforce development (WFD) classes this summer with several class offerings that range widely in topics and ability levels to account for varying student interests and goals.

Several trades programs will begin this summer, including Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Construction/Carpentry, Masonry and Welding. Other classes and programs include Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Tech, Nurse Aide, Veterinarian Assistant, Small Engine Repair, Motorcycle Safety Training, CDL, Notary Public and Aviation Sheet Metal.

The Volt Center is also continuing to run several weekly Manufacturing Career Pathway training programs in partnership with local manufacturers BSH Home Appliances, Moen and Dradura. Students who complete these programs will have the chance to interview with the program’s respective manufacturing partner.

According to the North Carolina Community College System, Craven CC’s WFD enrollment is expected to increase about 5% this year compared to 2019-2020, making Craven CC one of 11 out of the 52 community colleges in the state with a projected increase.

Several scholarship opportunities are available for qualifying students. For questions or more information on the college’s WFD programs and scholarships, contact the WFD department at 252-638-7248.

Founded in 1965, Craven Community College (Craven CC) is part of the North Carolina Community College System. With campuses in New Bern and Havelock-Cherry Point, Craven CC serves about 3,200 curriculum students and more than 10,000 continuing education students each year.

The college offers a wide range of associate degree and certificate programs, as well as college transfer courses, career and occupational offerings, partnerships with four-year universities, specialized workforce training options, developmental studies and basic skills classes. The Lifetime Learning Center and Adult Enrichment Program offer lifelong learning opportunities.

Craven Early College High School programs are available on both campuses. Craven CC is also home to Public Radio East, one of the few community colleges nationally with this distinction. For more information about the college, visit www.cravencc.edu.