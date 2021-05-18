Craven Arts Council accepting subgrant applications

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through 5:00 p.m. August 31, 2021.

Since 1977, The North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.

Craven Arts Council & Gallery serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Craven County.

Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Craven County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in educations programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county. Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council’s State Art Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2021 and June 15,, 2022.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available at Craven Arts Council & Gallery’s website at cravenarts.org or may be picked up at the Bank of the Arts Tuesday – Saturday between 10 am – 5 pm. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than 5 pm August 31, 2021.

Upon request, Craven Arts Council & Gallery will be happy to consult with applicants in regards to their applications and/or their proposed project. New applicants are strongly encouraged to reach out to Craven Arts Council & Gallery for a consultation. Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and arts experts. Awards will be announced in the fall of 2021.

For more information, contact Jonathan Burger, Executive Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577

By Jonathan Burger