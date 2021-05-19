Celebrate Grand Opening of the Veterans Organic Garden

Join the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden (VEBCOG) staff and volunteers for their Grand Opening tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.

The Ribbon cutting is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the Garden will be open for a tour until 2 p.m.

The Garden is located at 1235 Pollock St. in New Bern.

Please bring a canned good to donate to the Veterans Food Pantry in Greenville, which serves Eastern North Carolina.

For more information visit VeteransOrganicGarden.org.

By Lovay Singleton, Executive Director VEBCOG