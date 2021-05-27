‘Between the Bridges’ – May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday: Mack Paul (6/1), Judy Stanley (6/1), and Howard Carrier (6/3)

Happy Anniversary: Dare and George Oliver – 23 years (5/23)

Graduations: Congratulations Robert Taylor on your graduation from Pitt Community College.

Also, great job, Ashaureah Wall, Cheyenne Taylor, and William Cooper on your graduation from West Craven High School!

In Memory of: Jenny P. Godwin, 69, New Bern (5/20), Juanita Rhodes Gaskins, 93, New Bern (20), Thomas Michael Stewart, 57, New Bern (5/20), Guy Lafayette Whimper Sr., 62, Vanceboro (5/20), Audrey Mallard Carter, 93, New Bern (5/21), Crystal Dawn Lewis Scott, 42, New Bern (5/21), Phyllis Louise Wilcox, 89, Havelock (5/21), Lisa Davis Riggs, 55, New Bern (5/22), Charles Henry Roberts, Sr. 81, New Bern (5/23), James L. Dickerson, Sr., 87, New Bern (5/24), George Grady Lilly, 71, (5/24), Mary Delores Pate Kinsey, 63, New Bern (5/25), Regina Gale Eland, 65, Trent Woods (5/25), and Megan Mary McGarvey (5/26)

Nonprofit News:

– The New Bern Housing Authority announced that Tiffany Askew will be the Executive Director effective June 1, 2021.

– The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 40 will be handing out Blue Forget-Me-Not Flowers on May 29 and June 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware.

