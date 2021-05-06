Amanda Delgado appointed new Executive Director of Coastal Women’s Shelter

By Johanna Schaefer, Fund Development Coordinator

Providing Expertise in Domestic Violence Services

Coastal Women’s Shelter (CWS) is proud to announce the appointment of Amanda Delgado as Executive Director for the agency. Mrs. Delgado, who has a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Wichita State University, has been with the Coastal Women’s Shelter for four years of dedicated work. Most recently Mrs. Delgado has held the position of Shelter Director. While at the shelter Mrs. Delgado created a safe, friendly, and warm environment for survivors of domestic violence seeking housing on a temporary basis while guiding a caring, devoted, and compassionate staff. Prior to this Mrs. Delgado held the Prevention and Education Coordinator position heading up the pivotal CWS New Beginnings Program for domestic violence survivors. The New Beginnings Program provides a wide range of resources for personal growth and change for survivors.

“We conducted a broad search for a new Executive Director, and the Coastal Women’s Shelter Board of Directors found that we had the most outstanding candidate among our dedicated and devoted staff. We have complete confidence in Mrs. Delgado’s ability to lead this organization. She brings a breadth of knowledge along with the necessary sensitivities to effectively work with anyone dealing with domestic violence,” comments Mary Beth Fennell, President of the Board of Director of the Coastal Women’s Shelter.

“I feel very honored to be selected as the new Executive Director of Coastal Women’s Shelter. In this role, I am proud to lead this agency and staff to strengthen CWS service delivery in the wide area we serve in Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. I look forward to working with CWS staff, partners and the community at large in this new capacity,” comments Amanda Delgado, Executive Director of Coastal Women’s Shelter.

About Coastal Women’s Shelter

Serving the community for over 35 years by building a bridge to empower survivors on their journey to safety and security.

Coastal Women’s Shelter is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. Our services include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for women and children, tuition assistance, necessities like clothing and food, resources for employment, housing assistance, and inter-agency information and referrals. We also provide some employability services through a grant from the North Carolina Council for Women.

Challenges faced by our target population include need for childcare, lack of education, lack of family support for continuing their education and/or employment, lack of knowledge about effective parenting practices, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Our vision is to eradicate domestic violence in the counties that we serve. Our mission is to help families break the cycle of domestic violence and acquire the skills necessary to promote healthy family relationships.

For more information about Coastal Women’s Shelter visit coastalwomensshelter.org

About Coastal Women’s Shelter’s New Beginnings Program

The main objective of the New Beginnings Program is to provide empowerment, build skills, self- esteem, strength, and confidence as survivors move forward and away from future violence. New Beginnings programming offers resources and supports in the following areas to equip survivors with the tools they need to best take care of themselves, their families and to build futures free of intimate partner violence.

Health and Wellness Program focused on improving physical, mental, and emotional health for survivors. In-person and virtual support groups with a licensed, trauma informed counselor.

Helping survivors to secure and maintain employment to better provide for their families by becoming financially independent from their abusive partners.

Educational resources and funds to support survivors’ efforts to define and achieve their personal educational goals toward long-term security and fulfillment.

Financial empowerment program with programs to guide survivors financial long-term security.

For more information about the New Beginnings Program and all services provided by Coastal Women’s Shelter visit coastalwomensshelter.org/services.