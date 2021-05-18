Admire Art in all mediums during at the Community Artists Gallery

ArtWalk June 11th from 5 – 8 p.m. at 309 Middle St.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios invites you to visit us and see Art in all mediums. “Natures Palette” will feature paintings, pottery, handmade glass objects, jewelry, basketry, weaving, photography and much more.

ArtWalk will have music by the “Salty Dawgz Band” and serve refreshments. Our featured Artists for the Month are Photographer Jeff Sherman and Painter Leslie Anthony.

You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex and meet the artists with, Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heidi Lock and Brenda Gear. Our Military Exhibit will continue in the Studio Annex with Jesse Doyle. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program.

Leslie Anthony describes herself as an oil painter of living things. She loves painting barnyard and wildlife and especially horses and hounds. She has evolved from a controlled to a flowing loose stroke.

Jeff Sherman is passionate about photography. He has observed other photographers as well as attending seminars and classes in posing and light, which helped him create his own style.

Art classes: Drop-in Watercolor class will continue thru June on Thursdays 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. taught by Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf at the Harrison Center. Cost is $10.00 per class. Register at communityartistgallery.org. For more information: call 252-633-3715.

CAGS is non-profit and cooperative, staffed by our participating Artists.

By Karen Rawson