AAUW Authors Luncheon stages comeback with May 22 event

AAUW Authors Luncheon has been held in January for the past 13 years, but this year, taking into account the COVID-19 situation, they are having it in May.

The members of the Twin Rivers Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold their 14th Annual Local Authors Luncheon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chelsea Restaurant at 335 Middle St. in New Bern.

Once again, they will be highlighting ten local writers including Matt Bircher, Rosemary Bricker, Christopher Brown, Lynne Cox, Diane Gray, Rebecca Jones, Deirdre Kiernan, Thomas McGraw, Gregory Smith, and Todd Wetherington. Their writings cover fiction, non-fiction, history, memoirs, children’s literature, inspiration, and short stories.

They will be sharing some of their writing experiences and signing and selling their books.

Tickets are $30, which includes lunch with the authors. All proceeds go toward scholarships for local women and girls with an emphasis on STEM programs.

Tickets can be purchased from The Next Chapter Books and Art at 320 S.Front St., or by calling Ann Corby at 252-637-9499 or Connie Whitney at 252-633-1931.

Submitted by Ann Corby