4-H Summer Fun Camp – Go Fish

Join the NC Cooperative Extension – Pamlico County for Go Fish: Biomedical Engineering Day Camp.

We will explore the fundamentals of the engineering design process, and engineer a prosthetic tail for a fish, among other fun activities!

The Day Camp is open to ages 11 – 14. It will be held June 15 – 17 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Pamlico County Courthouse.

Over these three days we will learn about the engineering design process, and how scientists combine their knowledge of biology and engineering to help people and animals maintain mobility by creating prosthetic limbs. Our big project will be designing a prosthetic fish tail!

Your registration is not complete until enrollment in 4HOnline is complete. Forms can be found here: 4HOnline.

For details or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Kait Neeland at 252-745-4121 (Pamlico) or Ashley Brooks at 252-633-1477 (Craven), no later than five business days before the event.

Submitted by Ashley Brooks