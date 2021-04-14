UScellular Community Connection: Money in search of deserving youth organizations

For the seventh straight year, youth organizations in the Craven County area can earn up to $1,000 through UScellular’s Community Connections program.

Whether it’s STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts, or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign up here and start earning money for their activity, 100 percent virtually.

Now more than ever, K-12 groups are in need of funds to support their activities and initiatives. The Community Connections program offers an easy, virtual platform for Craven County youth organizations to raise money throughout the year and helps kids achieve their goals. With this year’s school year still a mix of in-person and online learning, the virtual aspect of this program makes it an easy way for these organizations to perhaps replace funds that are not available due to traditionally fundraising activities being canceled during the pandemic.

Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide.