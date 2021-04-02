UScellular Announces Winners of Sixth Annual Black History Month Art Contest

UScellular today announced the three winners of its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain New Bern Teen Center at a celebration at the Club.

For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Simone White received $250 for 1 st Place

Place Katrina Peri received $150 for 2 nd Place

Place Trinity Whitehead received $100 for 3rd Place

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain New Bern Teen Center members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales in eastern North Carolina at UScellular. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain New Bern Teen Center to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”

“The US Cellular Black History Month art contest is a great opportunity for kids in our community to be recognized and celebrated for their artistic skills. It gives them the chance to learn about important black history figures as well express what they have learned in an artistic way,” said VeQuain Joyner, unit director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain New Bern Teen Center. “It’s one of those competitions that our kids look forward to every year and gives the community the chance to see the talent of kids right here in New Bern. We would like to thank the US Cellular team for all of the hard work they put into running the competition every year and giving our kids the chance to display their talents to the community.”

In 2021, UScellular hosted Black History Month Art Contests with 28 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The individual contests are funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains Black associates.

Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to katie.frey@uscellular.com.

By Melissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel