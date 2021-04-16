Things to do: Bank of the Arts in New Bern announces May events

Plus, a call for entries for ‘Stacked Art’

Here is what is coming up in May 2021 at Bank of the Arts in Downtown New Bern. The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St

Main Gallery: Art³

Opening Reception: Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.

Craven Arts Council presents an upcoming exhibition entitled Art³ in the Main Gallery. This exhibition will feature work by both regional and national artists of all mediums as long as the artwork is under 12” x 12” x 12”, or one square cubic foot. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the May ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

Art³ will feature a wide variety of work for this exhibition, both 2D and 3D. With the size restrictions on the artwork and ample room in the Bank of the Arts Main Gallery, this exhibition provides the opportunity for many artists local and across the country to exhibit their work. This will also offer viewers a unique opportunity to purchase works no matter how much space they have and at a variety of prices. Artists participating include local artists like Olga Roesch and Cory Hunter, and Californian, Liyu Xue. The exhibition will be judged by the Executive Director of the Greenville Museum of Art, Trista Reis Porter, and winners will receive cube themed awards.

Art³ will be on display for the month of May in the Main Gallery with a reception on May 14 during ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. Drop off will be April 30 and May 1 and pick up will be May 28 and May 29.

Director’s Gallery: Katherine Wiggs

Reception: ArtWalk, May 14, 2021 5-8 p.m.

Craven Arts Council is proud to present the work of Katherine Wiggs in the Director’s Gallery for the month of May. This exhibition will feature traditional paintings and more modern digital paintings. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host a reception during the May ArtWalk from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, May 14.

Wiggs attended East Carolina University where she received her Bachelors in Fine Arts in Art Education with a concentration in Drawing. She taught middle school for seven years and later decided to move into the private sector. Wiggs eventually opened her own business as a commission painter and teacher for private lessons. In the past several years she has painted bears for various places around New Bern including the Crema Brew Bear, Bearista. She has received awards in various art shows at the local, regional, and national level. Her main focus lately is to develop her digital painting skills so that there is little to distinguish between her digital and traditional work. This exhibition will feature both of these works providing viewers with an opportunity to compare the two mediums.

Stacked Call for Entry

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking artist submissions for the upcoming exhibition, Stacked, taking place in the Main Gallery of the Bank of the Arts for July of 2021. Deadline for entry is May 24, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. via cravenarts.org.

Stacked is an upcoming exhibition that highlights Eastern North Carolina artists with a twist. Artists are invited to submit their works to be featured on the face of a custom printed deck of playing cards. Each participating artist will draw a card from a deck to choose which card their artwork will be on. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will handle printing the deck and will feature all of the artwork in an exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts in July of 2021. Each artist will receive one deck of cards at the exhibition as part of their entry fee. Artists must submit online to Cravenarts.org by midnight May 24 at an entry fee of $15 for CAC&G members and $20 for nonmembers.

Drop off will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and 26 with a reception during the July ArtWalk on July 9. Pick-up will be from 10 am to 5 pm July 30 and 31. Visit Cravenarts.org for more information and for the terms and conditions.