The Concert Truck Presented by the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival performing 2 free concerts in New Bern

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is presenting two free outdoor concerts by the Four Season Chamber Music Festival and Concert Truck.

These performances will feature modern and classical compositions performed by two pianists and special guests. The concerts will take place at noon at the New Bern Waterfront near the downtown Traffic Circle, and at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Broad Street Christian Church. Both concerts will take place April 25.

The Concert Truck is mobile music venue equipped with lights, sound equipment, and two pianos. The side of the truck opens to create a stage for the performances, which will feature the pianists for the Concert Truck, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, as well as performers from East Carolina’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival.

Both concerts will feature classical and modern compositions from a variety of performers. Both concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on, and to maintain social distancing throughout the event.