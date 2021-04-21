Rivers, Forests, Agriculture, Green Burial, and more…oh my!

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now

Last reminder for New Bern’s Earth Day, tomorrow, April 22 from 12 – 3 p.m.

We have a terrific lineup of local and state individuals, civic groups, nonprofit organizations, and businesses who are donating their time to celebrate this special day with us. See the list of Speakers and the timeline here.

NC State Extension – Craven County provides a vast array of services for the betterment of our community. Tom Glasgow said, “We have county partners and are heavily supported and funded by Craven County government. We are representing the University and its resources at the local level. In terms of environmental issues, all of us are working in one way or another to help people find solutions to questions and problems in an environmentally friendly way.” Departments include, 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture, Agriculture – Livestock, Horticulture and Turf, and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

Carolina Nature Coalition (CNC) “Is a community organization based in New Bern, NC whose mission is to raise public awareness of environmental issues and environmental social justice issues by engaging citizens in meaningful community action.” – Carolina Nature Coalition website

“The Croatan Group of the Sierra Club encompasses five counties in eastern North Carolina: Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico. Our footprint covers the beaches of the Crystal Coast, including Cape Lookout National Seashore, the diverse ecosystem of the Croatan National Forest, the riverine basins of the White Oak and Newport Rivers, the fertile marshes of “Down East,” as well as the lower Neuse River and the upper Pamlico Sound, with its prolific estuary and river beaches.” – Sierra Club – Croatan Group website

“Seed to Shaker set out to offer Eastern North Carolina a true farm to table experience in a glass. It’s more than just a craft mobile bar catering service. It all starts in our commercial indoor aquaponics garden where we grow the specialty herbs & garnishes that go into each of our signature creations. Each drink served from our vintage 1966 Fully equipped mobile bar is curated using only the freshest ingredients & distinct flavor profiles.” Seed to Shaker website

“The North Carolina Coastal Federation is a member-supported 501(c)3 that focuses on protecting and restoring the North Carolina coast. Since 1982, the federation has been in the field restoring miles of coastline; training and educating students, adults and communities to take actions that result in cleaner coastal waters and advocating for an accessible, healthy, productive coast. Created to give a united voice to the need for long-term coastal management, the federation remains a collaborative, grassroots organization at its heart and brings together traditional and nontraditional organizations, government agencies and businesses in order to achieve what is best for the North Carolina coast and to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations. The federation has 16,000 supporters and reaches almost 300,000 people directly each year.” – NC Coastal Federation website

“The North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal offers an array of activities and events! We are a 501c nonprofit with a governing board and local chapters and members across the state. We also administers the Grants and Scholarship program. In the last Fiscal Year we granted 11 Shinn Scholarships, 4 BW Wells Grants, and 2 Alice Zawadzki Land Conservation Grants. The Garden Certification program: We certified 15 Gardens last Fiscal Year, bringing the total to 110.” North Carolina Native Plant Society website

NC Cooperative Extension, through the Extension Master Gardener Program, provides communities with ongoing horticultural, agricultural and environmental updates, information and advice. In Craven County, Extension Master Gardeners are dedicated to the development and upkeep of the demonstration gardens at the county Agricultural Building located at 300 Industrial Drive. Monthly garden tours and educational workshops are held here, free and open to the public. Bulb sale proceeds are reserved specifically for these endeavors.” – Craven Master Gardener website

“The Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority was formed in 1990 as a partnership between Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. The name was shortened in 2008 to the Coastal Environmental Partnership, or CEP. CEP’s purpose is to provide an environmentally sound, cost effective system of solid waste disposal for the citizens of the three member counties.” Coastal Environmental Partnership website

“Having a love of flora at a young age, Derek Haynes cultivated his passion for plants through gardening and graduating from NC State with a Bachelor’s of Plant Biology. His coursework covered material spanning various topics of botanical and mycology significance. These classes covered the topics of plant identification, ethnobotany, fire ecology, horticulture, plant propagation and other topics. Derek hopes to spread his love Botany to others, and help others learn the power of plants.” – The Crazy Botanist website

The “Green Burial Project is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of green (or natural) burial over our current options of conventional burial, fire cremation, and wet cremation (alkaline hydrolysis). Green Burial Project has no product or service to sell. Our sole aim is to spread the news about the environmental, financial, and spiritual benefits of returning our bodies to the earth in a manner consistent with our values and our heritage. Green Burial Project is incorporated in North Carolina and is based in Hillsborough.” – Green Burial Project website

Sound Rivers mission is “To monitor and protect the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River watersheds covering nearly one quarter of North Carolina, and to preserve the health and beauty of the river basin through environmental justice. Sound Rivers is committed to the goal of environmental justice and equity for all people in our watershed. We are a stronger organization and our work to protect our waters is more successful when our organization represents the full diversity of people living within our watersheds. We recognize the benefits and impact of diverse leadership, building of trust in impacted communities, and programs that are inclusive to ensure we serve the needs of all those communities within the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River basins. We believe all people should have access to enjoyment of the natural world and a powerful voice in decisions that may affect their environment and health. No group of people should bear a disproportionate share of negative environmental consequences, nor should they have less access to beneficial environmental goods.” – Sound Rivers website

The North Carolina Forestry Association is the state’s oldest forest conservation organization, established in 1911. Today it is a private, non-profit partnership of approximately 4,000 forest managers, landowners, mill operators, loggers, furniture manufacturers, educators, and others concerned about the long-term health and productivity of the state’s forest resources and the industries they support. – NC Forestry Association website

This is a free event!

We’ll “go live” to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page, so join in the conversation! Participate by asking questions or comment on the livestream.

For an in-person Earth Day experience, visit Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers at the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast! Learn about heir honeybee hives and car charging station that day from noon – 2:30 p.m. They’re located at 218 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern.

The video will be available afterwards on New Bern Now’s Youtube channel, the audio will be uploaded to our podcast stations, and thanks to WNOS 103.9FM, it will be aired on local radio! The video and audio with show notes will be published on NewBernNow.com.