New Bern Now Crossword – April 25, 2021

Fun facts related to New Bern and surrounding towns
Down
- Former Brownfield site classified as a Superfund property
- Very large wooden barrel
- Previously called the “Trent River settlement” and known as the “Mecca for freedom”
- Originally located in the New Bern City Hall tower
- Historic railroad landmark
- New Bern Bed & Breakfast with honeybee hives and car charging station
Across
- New Bern Physician renowned for missionary work and Director of the Good Shepherd Hospital
- Name of the New Bern Historical Society’s group of Garden Volunteers
- Planned Presidential visit that didn’t happened
- What case set a precedent for judicial review within the American legal system
- The first Governor of North Carolina
By Wendy Card
Credits: New Bern Historical Society, Tryon Palace, NC Department of Natural Resources, and The Kellenberger Room