New Bern Earth Day program at noon-3 p.m. today — Facebook Live

April 22, 2021
Gulls at Union Point Park
Seagulls at Union Point Park

Coming up starting noon today on NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page, watch and participate in New Bern Now’s Earth Day program.

Joining New Bern Now Producer Wendy Card in co-hosting the show are Jane Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, from 12 – 2 p.m. and Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society, from 2 – 3 p,m. Both are members of New Bern Now’s Podsquad.

Timeline:

April 22 from 12 – 3 p.m.

12:05  Dr. Tom Glasgow, Director, NC State Cooperative Extension – Craven County

12:30  Michael Schachter, President, Carolina Nature Coalition

12:40  Don Ostler, Secretary, Croatan Sierra Club

12:50  Kris Davis, Owner, Seed to Shaker

1:00    Rachel Bisesi, North Carolina Coastal Federation

1:15    Anna Meadows, Co-Chair, North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal Plain Chapter and Barbara Smith, Craven Master Gardener

1:30    Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership

1:45    Derek Haynes, The Crazy Botanist

2:00    Anne Weston, Founder, Green Burial Project

2:20    Carol Ostler, Communications Director for the Carolina Nature Coalition

2:30    Katy Langley Hunt, Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers, Inc.

2:45    Dr. John Hatcher, Executive Director, North Carolina Forestry Association

Visit Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers at the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast. They’ll  be showing their honeybee hives and car charging station that day from noon – 2:30 p.m. They’re located at 218 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern.