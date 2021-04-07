We’re connecting you with the community! Share your stories, announcements, and event info with us and we'll help spread the word!

Local Antique Businesses Celebrate National Antique Day

April 7, 2021

National Cherish an Antique Day

Find Your Treasure in Downtown New Bern

What: Five local antique stores band together to celebrate National Cherish an Antique Day with staying open late, sales, giveaways, beverage trucks, local artists on display and more!

When: Friday, April 9th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (during ArtWalk)

Where:

– Franklin’s Antique Mall, 215 E. Front St.

– Kind of Blue, 919 Broad St.

– Middle Street Antiques, 221 Middle St.

– Poor Charlie’s Antiques and Flea Market, 208 Hancock St.

– Tom’s Coins & Antiques, 244 Middle St.

By Taylor Shannon, Tailored Creatives