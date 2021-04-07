Local Antique Businesses Celebrate National Antique Day

Find Your Treasure in Downtown New Bern

What: Five local antique stores band together to celebrate National Cherish an Antique Day with staying open late, sales, giveaways, beverage trucks, local artists on display and more!

When: Friday, April 9th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (during ArtWalk)

Where:

– Franklin’s Antique Mall, 215 E. Front St.

– Kind of Blue, 919 Broad St.

– Middle Street Antiques, 221 Middle St.

– Poor Charlie’s Antiques and Flea Market, 208 Hancock St.

– Tom’s Coins & Antiques, 244 Middle St.

By Taylor Shannon, Tailored Creatives