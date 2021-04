By Ronnie Lovick

Congratulations to Lillie Ruth Lovick Anderson! She turned 99 years old on March 26,2021!

She was born in Vanceboro, North Carolina. She had four sisters and five brothers; all are deceased.

She moved to Maryland and is living with her granddaughter, but she believes 99 will not do, so she is pushing for 100. She is lively and lived alone until a year ago.

Happy Birthday!