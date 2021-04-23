In the Now Weekend Edition — Friday, April 23, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Has it been chilly enough for you? How about we add a little rain to the mix?

The Weekend Weather

Areas of frost before 8 a.m. today. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday, showers. High near 69. Light south wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Today’s Calendar

Take time to visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar created by Joanne Freedman. It’s a great resource help you follow and support local bands.

Explore the Outdoors

New Bern is a retreat for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers as there are countless outdoor activities to enjoy!

Hike, bird watch, boat, camp, fish, golf, bike, paddle, hunt, run, and/or explore wildlife…we have it all!

Nestled between the Neuse and Trent Rivers, New Bern is a haven for boaters, fishermen, and watersports fanatics! From large marinas to off the path boat ramps, you’ll find them here!

Fishing is plentiful! Some of the water is brackish so you can catch both salt water and freshwater fish, but you may need both licenses, so check the fishing regulations.

Go Scuba Diving with Divin’ Dawgs, 801 Cardinal Dr in New Bern (638-3432).

Prefer paddling? Contact Sound Rivers (637-7972) for paddle trail maps and details about boating and fishing on our rivers.

The Croatan National Forest is a “Nature Lover’s Paradise” and it’s in our backyard! Discover carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, along with other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres. It’s home to black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyotes, bald eagles, beaver, bobcats, porcupine, alligator, and other wildlife species. Visit the Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E (638-5628).

Check out the Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park off Broad Creek Rd.

Hunting/Fishing License Information (888-248-6834).

These are only a handful of outdoor opportunities that we have in New Bern and surrounding towns!

In the News

Welcome to “Between the Bridges.” This new feature will be published every Thursday in New Bern Now. The idea was the late Teddy Linenfelser’s, a longtime family friend of New Bern Now Producer Wendy Card. This was a column that she wrote in the local online website, Isledegrande. Card enjoyed reading it weekly, no matter where she was in the world. “I could always count on Teddy for keeping me connected to my hometown,” Card said.

“When I started New Bern Now, she told me that I could use her idea as a guide for my readers. Now that she’s gone, I thought it would be a great addition to what we do here. Since this is the first run, it may be short, but our goal is to celebrate the life moments of our readers, family, and friends here in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns. Next week, we will also publish nonprofit news and civic fundraisers, memories of places and attractions, local folklore and more!” Card said.

More here.

Today in History

On April 23, 1940, 209 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the Rhythm Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi. All of the victims were African Americans. – Massasoit Community College

On April 23, 1864, Robert Frederick Hoke, then only 27-years-old, became the youngest major general in the Confederate States Army. He was promoted days after leading a successful campaign to recapture Plymouth in Washington County.

Early in April, Brigadier General Hoke and his division had been assigned the task of recapturing Plymouth, and thus reopening the Roanoke River to Confederate operations. Hoke was assigned his own division from the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, which was reinforced with additional troops and assisted by the newly commissioned ironclad, the CSS Albemarle.

Beginning on April 17, Hoke moved his ground troops against the federal garrison at Plymouth, while the Albemarle attacked Union gunboats stationed in the river. After the sinking of the USS Southfield, Hoke was able to besiege the river town and force the Union garrison to surrender on April 20.

Confederate President Jefferson Davis wired a telegram to Hoke to congratulate him for his victory and, within that message, was Hoke’s promotion to Major General. He and his division would finish the warfighting at other North Carolina engagements, including Fort Fisher, Wyse Fork and Bentonville before surrendering in Durham in April 1865, while serving under Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston.

On March 23, 1862, U.S. forces under Brig. Gen. John G. Parke began the siege of Confederate-held Fort Macon. At the time the fort was commanded by Col. Moses J. White of Mississippi, and was defended by 54 pieces of artillery and a garrison of five companies.

In January 1862, a Federal force under Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside arrived off the North Carolina coast. After taking Roanoke Island in February and New Bern in March, Burnside’s next objective was Fort Macon. After White refused to surrender on Parke’s arrival, Parke laid siege to the fort with the support of the Union’s blockading squadron.

In mid-April Burnside arrived with reinforcements to take direct command of the siege. On April 25 the fort was bombarded from both land and sea. Although cannon blasts from Union ships did little damage because of the fort’s strong seaward defenses, the land bombardment did major damage. White surrendered the next day.

The fall of Fort Macon gave the Federals access to the sea via Beaufort and Morehead City, strengthening their control over much of eastern North Carolina.

The fort was constructed by the federal government from 1826 to 1834 to guard Beaufort Harbor, and was seized by North Carolina militia only two days after shots were fired on Fort Sumter.

Crossword Puzzle

The new crossword puzzle will added to this post on Sunday morning.

