In the Now Weekend Edition: April 16-18

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers. It’s going to be a pleasantly warm weekend with just a slight chance of rain. Get outside and enjoy it. Here’s the rest of your daily briefing, expanded to include the weekend and beyond.

***

Weather

Today will be sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday night, there is a chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday, there is a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Starting the work week next week, Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 50.

***

Calendar

16th: Drive-In Screening of “No Small Matter” Film, gates open at 7:00 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park. Presented by Craven Smart Start.

17th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Taberna – at the Tennis Court. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

17th: Discover Tryon Palace: Outlander – The Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Palace Gates. Call 252-639-3524.

19th-21st: Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition.

***

In the News

Craven County has a lot of good events, but the ones in the fall and winter are getting real attention.

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently named three Craven County events to the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for July through December 2021: MumFest and Chili Fest in October and Candlelight Tours in December.

“These awards speak to how dynamic Craven County truly is. Each of these three events is so unique and offers experiences for many different tourists and festival-goers. The similarity is that they are among the BEST events in the south,” said Melissa Riggle, executive director Craven County Tourism Development Authority.

More here.

***

Today in History

1900 – First book of stamps were issued by the U.S. Postal Service

1961 –Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to oust Fidel Castro

1972 – Giant Panda’s Ling-ling and Hsing-Hsing arrive in the U.S.

2011 – 30 confirmed tornados hit North Carolina

April 17

1969 – Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy

April 18

1876 – Daniel O’Leary, the “Plucky Pedestrian” walked 500 miles in five days, 21 hours, 31 minutes, and 50 seconds

1923 – Yankee Stadium opens

1924 – First Crossword Book was published

***

Around Town

It was nice to see the collaboration between Hope Bircher of A Hopeful Balance as she was seen practicing yoga with the New Bern Bears varsity football team. Perhaps her techniques will give the edge to the Bears during tonight’s home playoff game vs. Scotland (Laurinburg, NC) at 7 p.m. It’s’ part of the “2020-2021 Football Championships – 4A” tournament. Go Bears!

Don’t forget about the New Bern Farmers Market! They’re open every Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the corner of S. Front and Hancock Sts. Buy local microgreens, eggs, honey, cheese, and other farm fresh foods; flowers; handmade arts and crafts; baked goodies, masks, and so much more! They even have squirrel feeders…who knew? Check out their Facebook page because they’re showcasing vendors by doing weekly videos.

This sounds interesting – craft beer and dog training. Stop by BrÜtopia Craft Brewing and Bottle Shop on Sunday at 1 p.m. with your dog and learn basic pet training skills with Hot Mess Dog Training: Dogs, Cats, and Horses. BrÜtopia is located at 1201 Hwy 70 E. in James City.

***

Weekend Crossword Puzzle

Down

1. Potter, historian, and author renowned for his face jugs 2. Renowned 20th Century woman photographer 3. An original member and manager of the New Bern Giants Semi-pro Baseball and Basketball teams 4. What popular film series started filming at Tryon Palace in July 2013 5. Carnivorous plant found in the Croatan National Forest 6. Organization that impacts the lives of young people by providing citizenship programs through the game of golf in Eastern NC 7. Location of the Crockett-Miller Slave Quarters 10. Entrepreneur and community leader who recently expanded operations in Edenton, NC

Across

8.Popular freshwater fish caught in the Neuse and Trent River and tributaries

9.Journalist, author, and philanthropist was influential in the restoration of Tryon Palace

Click here for the answers.

***

Last Note

New Bern Now wants to help you learn about the community and help you tell the community about yourself, your group, your organization, or your business.