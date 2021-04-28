In the Now — Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Welcome to your Wednesday edition of In the Now. Here’s what’s cooking.

The Weather

Via the National Weather Service

Today, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

29th: Havelock Lunch & Learn: Selling, 12:00 p.m. – 2 p.m. Presented by CCC Small Business Center and Havelock Chamber of Commerce.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

May

1st: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. River Bend – at the Basketball Court on Wildwood Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

2nd: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

The News

Via New Bern Now

After months of construction, the roundabout at the intersection of Airline Drive and Terminal Drive is completed, allowing two-way traffic both ways between Williams Road and Airport Road.

The N.C. Department of Transporation project has been in the works since December and now complete allows for a safer and more convenient traffic flow in front of the airport.

Travelers and drivers can now navigate the main roadways around the airport without having to travel in front of the terminal, which will allow for less congestion in that area.

“We’re so glad to have this project completed ahead of what we hope is a busy summer tourism season,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter. “We have other improvements planned for the airport in the coming months all of which will continue to position EWN as the best gateway to the North Carolina coast.”

In History

Via the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On April 28, 1993, Jim Valvano died of cancer at the age of 47. Valvano was born in Queens, New York, played basketball at Rutgers University and had several coaching positions before coming to North Carolina State as head coach in 1980. In a series of inspiring and improbable last-minute victories, he led the Wolfpack to the championship of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament in 1983. Sports Illustrated included the achievement as one of the top 10 sporting events of the 20th century.

In 1992, Valvano was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In the final months of his life, he helped establish the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, whose motto, “Don’t Give Up…Don’t Ever Give Up!” reflects Valvano’s eternal optimism. His last public appearance occurred when he received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage from ESPN in March 1993.

The broadcast of his inspirational speech at the ESPY awards ceremony has become an annual tradition on the network and has helped the V Foundation raise over 120 million dollars for cancer research – a fitting legacy to a man who inspired a nation both on and off the basketball court.