In the Now — Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Do you like live entertainment? We know, it’s been a long time since COVID-19. But two outdoor concerts and a new theatrical production are coming up, so scroll down to find out more.

Today’s Weather

From the National Weather Service

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday, sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light west wind.

***

Today’s Calendar

From New Bern Now

22nd: New Bern Earth Day Celebration, 12:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. Presented by New Bern Now. Call 252-259-6853.

23rd – 24th: VFW Big Yard Sale & Bake Sale Event at 3850 Butler Rd., New Bern. Presented by VFW Post 2514. Call 252-288-2207.

24th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Carolina Colours – at the Pavilion Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

24th: History of Ancestors: U.S. Colored Troops 35th Regiment Community Event, 12:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. on the Big Field at Craven Terrace. Presented by Tryon Palace. Call 252-639-3592.

25th: Two live concerts in Downtown New Bern. More here.

***

In the News

From New Bern Now

New Bern Civic Theatre announced it is reopening in May with a new production.

“We have made it through one of the toughest times here at New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) and we are thrilled to announce our reopening in May with ‘Greater Tuna,’ the theater’s first live production since February 2020,” NBCT announced in a news release. “Though we still have many challenges in the coming year, this two-man satirical comedy is our first step toward recovery. Please join us as we celebrate the grand reopening of live theater in New Bern at New Bern Civic Theatre.”

Like all of New Bern, NBCT in the past 15 years has navigated through a recession, hurricanes, and now a global pandemic. More here.

***

Today in History

From the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On April 21, 1972, Charlotte-born Charles M. Duke became the youngest man to walk on the moon at age 36.

After graduating and receiving a commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1957, Duke embarked on a career in the Air Force as a pilot. His dedication to aeronautics and advanced education at MIT made him an ideal candidate for NASA, which selected him and 18 others in April 1966 to form Astronaut Group Five.

Before visiting space himself, Duke served as the capsule communicator for the Apollo 11 crew, the first crew to land on the moon. The Earth-based capsule communicator’s job was to keep constant contact with the crew in space.

During the Apollo 16 mission, Duke was the lunar module pilot alongside mission commander John Young and command module pilot Thomas K. Mattingly. On April 21, Duke and Young stepped out onto the lunar surface, becoming two of only 12 people ever to walk on the moon. They spent 71 hours in the Descartes Highlands, a rugged region of the moon.

In just over 20 hours of moonwalks, the pair carefully surveyed the moon’s surface, collected samples and deployed scientific equipment. Duke was one of nine North Carolina-born astronauts.

On April 21, 1864, the state salt works in New Hanover County were attacked by Federal forces and about a third of the site was destroyed.

An important ingredient for the preservation of the meat, salt was essential for the security of the food supply during the era. Salt works were established in Currituck County and near Morehead City, though both were captured by federal troops who controlled much of northeastern North Carolina by the end of 1863.

For the remainder of the war, state salt production was anchored in the Wilmington area, where numerous private salt works had previously been operated. The state brought 220 acres near Myrtle Grove Sound for its works, and soon began assembling the required furnaces. In November 1862, Governor Zebulon B. Vance reported 200 kettles in operation, producing 1,200 bushels of salt per day. At peak of production, the facility was putting out 8,500 bushels each day.

Late in the war Gen. W. H. C. Whiting, the Confederate commander at Fort Fisher, suspended state salt works operations in the Cape Fear region, and principal center of production shifted to the mountains of Virginia.

***

Final Note

Do you or someone you know have an upcoming birthday (April 22 – 29)? Send us your life moments between birth and end of life and we will share them in our new feature, ‘Between the Bridges’.

To get us started, send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.) that happened or are scheduled for April 15 – 29.

We’re also interested in:

Nonprofit news and civic fundraisers

Memories of places or attractions (i.e. the kicking machine)

Local folklore

“Between the Bridges” is a weekly column that will be published every Thursday. Send your announcements via email.