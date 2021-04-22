In the Now — Thursday, April 22, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Today is Earth Day. Here’s what’s happening.

Today’s Weather

Via National Weather Service

Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight, clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday, patchy frost between 7 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Weekend peek: Showers Saturday, mostly dry Sunday.

Today’s Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

22nd: New Bern Earth Day Celebration, 12:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. Presented by New Bern Now. Call 252-259-6853.

23rd – 24th: VFW Big Yard Sale & Bake Sale Event at 3850 Butler Rd., New Bern. Presented by VFW Post 2514. Call 252-288-2207.

24th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Carolina Colours – at the Pavilion Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

24th: History of Ancestors: U.S. Colored Troops 35th Regiment Community Event, 12:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. on the Big Field at Craven Terrace. Presented by Tryon Palace. Call 252-639-3592.

In the News

Via New Bern Now

New Bern’s Earth Day is April 22 from noon – 3 p.m.

We have a terrific lineup of local and state individuals, civic groups, nonprofit organizations, and businesses who are donating their time to celebrate this special day with us. See the list of Speakers and the timeline here.

Joining me in co-hosting the show are Jane Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, from 12 – 2 p.m. and Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society, from 2 – 3 p,m. Both are members of New Bern Now’s Podsquad.

More here and here.

Today in History

Via North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Fayetteville Arsenal Surrendered, 1861