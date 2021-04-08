In the Now – April 8, 2021

Wednesday was dare we say a tad too warm, the air dusty with pine pollen. It will be slightly cooler today with a high near 79 and a light east wind of 5-10 mph, although gusts could get up to 16 mph. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59 and a light southeast breeze. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Friday morning. – Forecast.weather.gov

The sun will rise at 6:44 a.m. and set at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s moon will be a waning crescent.

Do you know where to shelter from extreme weather when it happens? The National Weather Service station in Newport is having a fun Facebook event called #SafePlaceSelfie. Search for NWS Newport on Facebook and follow; it’s a good resource as we get ready to enter hurricane season.

The Wall That Heals – Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica is open 24 hours a day until April 11 at 1 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park! The opening ceremony will be today at 6 p.m. “The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C.” – VVMF.org/The-Wall-That-Heals

Local antique businesses are celebrating National Antique Day on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m., during ArtWalk in Downtown New Bern. Participating businesses are Franklin’s Antique Mall at 215 E. Front St., Kind of Blue at 919 Broad St., Middle Street Antiques at 221 Middle St., Poor Charlie’s at 208 Hancock St., and Tom’s Coins & Antiques at 244 Middle St. The businesses will be staying open late and offering sales, giveaways, beverage trucks, and display local artists.

Take advantage of spring weather before it gets too hot and head out to New Bern Battlefield Park. Shaded woods, bird watching on a bench overlooking marshlands, and a self-guided tour are some of the many features. Bonus! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, see the 26th N.C. Infantry Reenactors’ military encampment, drilling, and firing. Admission is free. Also, Park Day is Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. An annual event sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust to preserve historic battlefields nationwide, you can help this effort AND if you are among the first 25 participants, you get a free water bottle. New Bern Battlefield Park is at 300 Battlefield Trail near the entrance to Taberna.

Time machine (This day in history):

1865: Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s retreat is cut off near Appomattox Court House.

1913: The 17th Amendment is ratified, requiring direct election of U.S. senators.

1935: The Works Progress Administration (WPA), a Depression-era work program, is approved by Congress.

1974: Hank Aaron hits his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1975: Frank Robinson of the Cleveland Indians becomes the first black manager of a Major League Baseball team.

From historynet.com

Poetry fix: From “King Friday and the Land of Make Believe”

By Kenyatta Rogers

This is where I try

to prevent myself from smiling

and I hope Trolley doesn’t show up

to tell me it’s time to go home.

