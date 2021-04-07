In the Now – April 7, 2021

It’s officially AC weather. Wednesday is sunny, with a high near 86 and a northwest wind from 3 to 7 mph. – National Weather Service

The sun will rise at 6:46 and set at 7:35.

Tide predictions: Low: 11:32 a.m. (0.12’) and 11:38 p.m. (0.13’); High Tide 5:34 p.m. (1.70’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Cheers! It’s National Beer Day!

Have you walked the trails at Island Creek Trail? It’s a beautiftul place to escape any stressors of the day and listen to the wide variety of birds. Bring your dog (on a leash) and enjoy exploring nature! According to the USDA Forest Service, “To make this rich botanical area available for public enjoyment, the Trent Woods Garden Club of New Bern, cooperating with the U.S. Forest Service established this self-guided half-mile Forest Walk in the spring of 1967. Planning and installing the numbered posts, and the matching interpretive information were done as an Eagle Scout project by James C. Simmons, Jr. of Scout Troop 67. the Croatan National Forest gratefully acknowledges this valuable assistance. This is a 1/2 mile trail which is perfect for an afternoon or morning hike.” Send us your photos/stories and we’ll include somewhere in on our website, social media, or magazine! Island Creek Park is located on SR 1004.

Gardening tip: “This month is good for tender vegetables, such as beans, sweet corn, squash, melons, and cucumbers. Plant two or more rows of corn for better pollination…Continue planting warm-season crops: tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and cabbage. Plant okra, too!” Learn more at the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Quotable: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” – Harriet Tubman

